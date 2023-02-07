Controversial Bollywood producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi - who produced the hit Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke (2001) - passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai, industry sources said here on Tuesday. Panchak: Madhuri Dixit Is Happy over Positive Response to Her Film at The Pune International Film Festival.

Admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), Andheri, for certain undisclosed ailments, Rizvi breathed his last while under treatment late on Monday, a close aide said. Said to be in his early 70s, his mortal remains are being taken to his native place in Uttar Pradesh for the funeral rites.

Rizvi had also produced other films like Majboor Ladki (1991), Apaatkal (1993), Angarvaadi (1998), Undertrial (2007), CC,CC (2001), Hello, Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain (2010), launching his son Azim in Qasam Se, Qasam Se, (2011), and Laden Aala Re Aala (2017).

