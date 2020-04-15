Neena Gupta Shares a Throwback Picture With Panchayat Co-Star Raghubir Yadav and We're Loving the Younger 'Pradhan and Pradhan Pati' Jodi! 

Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav recently starred in Amazon Prime's latest original series Panchayat that is winning hearts for its brilliant performances and storyline. Given that Gupta and Yadav have been in the business for long, this is of course not the first time the duo acted together. Both are known in the industry for their superlative acting talents and while currently, everyone is going gaga over their characters 'Pradhan' and 'Pradhan Pati', actress Neena Gupta decided to take a trip down memory lane and shared an amazing throwback picture with co-star. Panchayat Review: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta Spell Magic With Their Performances in the TVF Show With a Refreshing Take on Rural Life.

Sharing the old picture where a much younger looking Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav are seen holding a microphone, the actress gave an amazing caption that played on their Panchayat characters. She wrote, "Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawan that.. raghubir aur main (Raghubir and I). " The picture received a lot of love from their fans.

Check Out the Picture Here:

Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawan thay 😊😊😊raghubir aur main pic.twitter.com/n4lHAo4459 — Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@Neenagupta001) April 14, 2020

As for their Panchayat, the series also stars Jitendra Kumar in a lead role along with actors such as Chandan Kumar in lead roles. While the show's second season hasn't been announced yet, given the kind of response the first season has received, it looks like it will be heading for a second one. Panchayat Trailer Video: Jitendra Kumar's Humorous Amazon Prime Series Can Be Next On Your Binge-Watch List!

The series was presented by TVF and has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the eight-episode series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.