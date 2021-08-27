Actress Neha Sharma, whose latest release is Vikalp, a short film directed by Dheeraj Jindal, says it is the conviction of telling a story that sells a film to an actor. "The conviction of telling a story is what sells a film to an actor. In his debut film itself, Dheeraj had that clarity of vision and a distinctive voice. I knew I had to work with him. I am so glad we did Vikalp, which is frankly a fantastic project," Neha said. Neha Sharma’s Newest Lockdown Selfie Is a Tres Chic Monochrome Delight!

Vikalp is about a small town girl with many aspirations who has moved to a metro city to fulfill her dreams. The director, who has previously helmed short films such as The School Bag, starring Rasika Duggal, finds runtime is irrelevant.

Jindal said: "I am of the belief that format, runtime are irrelevant and the power of a story is what eventually shines in a film. I love the short films I have made because they had to be punchy and potent at the same time. I am so grateful to Neha for trusting my vision. We had a ball of a time working together." Vikalp starring Neha Sharma and Anshul Chauhan in lead roles, released on Large Short Films.

