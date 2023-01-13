Host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa have questioned filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri about the accuracy of the information he has given about his film The Kashmir Files that it has been shortlisted for the upcoming Oscars. He tweeted after sharing Vivek's post with a poster of the movie with the logo of the 95th Oscars: "What is an official 'contender'?" Earlier the filmmaker had tweeted: "Thanks for your love, support and blessings. This is the year of Indian Cinema. #Oscars2023." He shared the poster with the logo of the upcoming Oscars and it was also mentioned that the film is an "Official Contender From India" Oscars 2023: RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, The Kashmir Files and Chhello Show Eligible for Academy Awards Nomination (View Tweet).

After his post, many responded asking him about the real status of the film and why he has made such a claim. One wrote: "Just hallucination by @vivekagnihotri..With this logic all 18 lakh students are official contender for medical seats." Another tweeted: Congratulations, @vivekagnihotri..Why should one wait for the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to declare the Winners!? When We can declare for ourselves (as Official Contenders)? Btw, What is "Official" about it? Nominated by GoI !?" IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid Denies Calling The Kashmir Files ‘Brilliant’ or Apologising For His Comments on Vivek Agnihotri’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Nikhil Chinapa's Tweet Below:

What is an official “contender”? https://t.co/ahEmrcfGX2 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) January 12, 2023

One commented on Nikhil's tweet: "Same meaning as facts are not facts." Another user mentioned: "Why have you put "contender" line in fine print, and Oscars in large? So that people don't realise it didn't make it to the shortlist." The Kashmir Files has made it to the eligibility list of Oscars 2023 alongside films like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Rocketry amongst others. However, merely featuring in the list doesn't mean that it is shortlisted or nominated.

