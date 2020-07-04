Nora Fatehi has reached into every Bollywood and dance lovers' household. Reason: "Dilbar". The revamped version of Sushmita Sen's iconic track from Sirf Tum was used in John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The song turned out to be a chartbuster with Nora's sizzling moves and rest is history. Nora took to Instagram to celebrate this day when "Dilbar" released and changed her life as an 'outsider.' The song was released on July 4, 2018 and it drenched the stunning diva with never-ending fame. On this occasion, Nora thanked everyone and gave a message with all those who aspire to be a part of this industry. Nora Fatehi Celebrates 14 Million Instagram Followers by Sharing a Throwback Video That Changed Her Life.

Sharing the song once again in her post, she wrote, "Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released.. i became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history." In another post, she also shared her first stage performance on "Dilbar" and gave a sweet shout-out to all the outsiders. Mumbai Doctor Effortlessly Grooves in PPE Kit to 'Garmi', Gets Appreciated by Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi (Watch Viral Video).

An excerpt from her long caption reads as, "Ive been waiting for a day like July 4th all my life as an artist & as an outsider to make a mark in a place like bollywood. Its a dream come true for me & so many like me! I get to represent for all the queens and kings out there who have a DREAM! Representation is so important & now anybody from any background, any part of the world can look up to me & believe that it can happen!" Check out both the videos below.

Nora's 'Dilbar' Memory

Nora's Message For Fans

A couple of days ago, she had also shared a throwback viral of video of hers where she was spotted performing belly-dance on stage. This impromptu performance landed her into "Dilbar" that changer her life as an artist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).