Nora Fatehi has reached into every Bollywood and dance lovers' household. Reason: "Dilbar". The revamped version of Sushmita Sen's iconic track from Sirf Tum was used in John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The song turned out to be a chartbuster with Nora's sizzling moves and rest is history. Nora took to Instagram to celebrate this day when "Dilbar" released and changed her life as an 'outsider.' The song was released on July 4, 2018 and it drenched the stunning diva with never-ending fame. On this occasion, Nora thanked everyone and gave a message with all those who aspire to be a part of this industry. Nora Fatehi Celebrates 14 Million Instagram Followers by Sharing a Throwback Video That Changed Her Life.
Sharing the song once again in her post, she wrote, "Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released.. i became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history." In another post, she also shared her first stage performance on "Dilbar" and gave a sweet shout-out to all the outsiders. Mumbai Doctor Effortlessly Grooves in PPE Kit to 'Garmi', Gets Appreciated by Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi (Watch Viral Video).
An excerpt from her long caption reads as, "Ive been waiting for a day like July 4th all my life as an artist & as an outsider to make a mark in a place like bollywood. Its a dream come true for me & so many like me! I get to represent for all the queens and kings out there who have a DREAM! Representation is so important & now anybody from any background, any part of the world can look up to me & believe that it can happen!" Check out both the videos below.
Nora's 'Dilbar' Memory
🧿 Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released.. i became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history 🔥😍❤️ this day is very special to me, this song is very special to me! I gained an amazing diverse fandom and created a brand that will forever inspire people! Im blesssed and grateful #happydilbargirlday ❤️🧿🔥
Nora's Message For Fans
thanks to my fans, audience for uplifting me & celebrating me! July 4th is iconic for oriental dance giving it a platform in bollywood cinema, stage & youtube globally! Putting it on the map! Diversity is so important!This day opened up so many doors for me, inspired so many to dance confidently, to embrace & love theirselves. Ive been waiting for a day like July 4th all my life as an artist & as an outsider to make a mark in a place like bollywood. Its a dream come true for me & so many like me! I get to represent for all the queens and kings out there who have a DREAM! Representation is so important & now anybody from any background, any part of the world can look up to me & believe that it can happen! the hustle dont stop! I hope to forever have ur support,love and encouragment! It wouldnt be possible without u guys! ❤️🔥🧿💪🏽 #Happydilbargirlday #blessed
A couple of days ago, she had also shared a throwback viral of video of hers where she was spotted performing belly-dance on stage. This impromptu performance landed her into "Dilbar" that changer her life as an artist.
