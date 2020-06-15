Amul Topical's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led everyone to shock and despair. The young talented being from the industry died of suicide in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from depression. Internet is filled with pictures and throwback posts of the late actor. Amid this, Amul topical has shared a beautiful tribute to one of the best actors we had. Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta.

In the sketch, we can see them honouring three roles played by the actor in films like Kai Po Che, Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The caption reads, "Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara." This is taken from his song "Ik Vaari" from film, Raabta. Check out the heart-melting tribute here.

Amul's Tribute:

Meanwhile, the actor's postmortem reports were out that confirmed his death by hanging. He was also tested negative for COVID-19. His funeral will take place in Mumbai on Monday evening. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs are requesting everyone to strictly stop circulating insensitive images related to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actor deserves a respectful farewell and deleting them instead of forwarding them would be the best option. RIP SSR.

