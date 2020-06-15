Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Amul Topical's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 12:56 PM IST
A+
A-
Amul Topical's Heart-wrenching Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Will Bring a Lump In Your Throat
Amul Topical's Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led everyone to shock and despair. The young talented being from the industry died of suicide in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from depression. Internet is filled with pictures and throwback posts of the late actor. Amid this, Amul topical has shared a beautiful tribute to one of the best actors we had. Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta.

In the sketch, we can see them honouring three roles played by the actor in films like Kai Po Che, Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The caption reads, "Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara." This is taken from his song "Ik Vaari" from film, Raabta. Check out the heart-melting tribute here.

Amul's Tribute:

Meanwhile, the actor's postmortem reports were out that confirmed his death by hanging. He was also tested negative for COVID-19. His funeral will take place in Mumbai on Monday evening. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs are requesting everyone to strictly stop circulating insensitive images related to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actor deserves a respectful farewell and deleting them instead of forwarding them would be the best option. RIP SSR.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amul Amul Topical Amul Topical On Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Dies
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'
Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Comment On 'Industry Throwing Him Out of Bollywood' Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Nepotism
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video)
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement