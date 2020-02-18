Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif Bring Heavens Down On The Red Carpet (See Pics)

Celebs at NFBA 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nykaa Femina is hosting the annual Beauty Awards today. So, you can expect the most beautiful faces of Bollywood to walk the red carpet. And of course, you can rely on LatestLY, to bring you all the updates from the fancy red carpet. We have the first batch of pictures from Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020, and, you are going to be stunned. Deepika Padukone is in the house, guys, looking gorgeous as ever. She was wearing a beautiful black gown with a plunging neckline, totally oozing the Morticia Adams vibe. She complimented her look with ruffled hand ornaments and intricate jewellery. Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Other Celebs Dazzle at the Star-Studded Ceremony (View Pics).

For the ones who have been missing Anusha Sharma sorely, since she was last seen in 2018's Zero, you are in for luck. The actress walked the red carpet wearing an extra AF gown. We will let our style expert talk about the gown later. Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2018: Bollywood A-listers From Amitabh to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Who Slayed the Red Carpet.

We also have Kartik Aaryan leading the pack amongst men. He wore a very quirky shirt to the event. And then, we have Katrina Kaif. She kept it easy and casual with a white gown, which has been her trademark style.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Kartik Aaryan

Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma

As the night unfolds, we'd be updating you with more pictures of other hot and happening celebs at this gala-night. Also, stay tuned for updates on the people winning the awards at the event.