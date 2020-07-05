Bollywood's pathbreaking choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020. She has been instrumental in establishing a lot of Bollywood divas as graceful dancers. Most notable being Madhuri Dixit. The Tezaab actress shot to national fame with her song Ek Do Teen that was choreographed by Saroj, fondly called Masterji, in the '90s. The actress took to her Facebook to write an emotional post about her teacher on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Saroj Khan No More: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Mourns the Loss of Bollywood’s Dance Guru, Says ‘She Is Truly a Legend’.

Madhuri, sharing a pic with Saroj, wrote, "The Guru-shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I will miss everything! Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her."

Madhuri added, "Saroj Khan was a game changer in the industry. She was the rebel in the male-dominated profession. There were rough edges to her personality and I feel that’s because life has been pretty uneven and harsh to her. She has seen poverty and had to fend for her family early on. Life’s experiences had steeled her but it couldn’t dent her talent. I will miss that determined and headstrong woman!" RIP Saroj Khan: Priyanka Chopra Condoles the Death Of Bollywood Choreographer, Says 'May the Heavens Dance to Your Tune Masterji' (View Post).

Check Out Madhuri's Post Here:

"Saroj Ji taught me how to romance the camera when we worked on Ek Do Teen for Tezaab. We rehearsed for a couple of weeks before filming. That’s when I really picked up Bollywood dancing. Such was Ek Do Teen’s popularity that Filmfare had to create the Best Choreography category to honour Saroj ji. That’s how majestic that woman was. She made it happen! I will miss her resolve to push the envelope all the time," Madhuri wrote for her teacher.

There were many interesting things that Madhuri wrote about her teacher. "We created so many movements that we didn’t even know were a dance form. We never knew what we did in Tamma Tamma in Thanedaar was called Dab," she said.

Madhuri also revealed that her son picked Saroj Khan over her when he had to interview a celeb who he thought was an achiever.

