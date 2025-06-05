On World Environment Day Rakul Preet Singh Plants Trees With Husband Jackky Bhagnani, Shares Powerful Message

On World Environment Day, Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartfelt video of herself and husband Jackky Bhagnani planting trees. She said, “The planet gives us everything; this is the least we can do.” Urging fans to act, not just celebrate, the actress emphasized the importance of planting, recycling, and protecting the Earth.

    On World Environment Day Rakul Preet Singh Plants Trees With Husband Jackky Bhagnani, Shares Powerful Message

    On World Environment Day, Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartfelt video of herself and husband Jackky Bhagnani planting trees. She said, “The planet gives us everything; this is the least we can do.” Urging fans to act, not just celebrate, the actress emphasized the importance of planting, recycling, and protecting the Earth.

    Bollywood IANS| Jun 05, 2025 04:49 PM IST
    On World Environment Day Rakul Preet Singh Plants Trees With Husband Jackky Bhagnani, Shares Powerful Message
    Rakul Preet Singh Photo Credit: Instagarm / @rakulpreet

    On the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday, actress Rakul Preet Singh took a meaningful step to give back to nature. Sharing a glimpse of her eco-conscious side, Rakul posted a video on her Instagram Stories featuring herself and her husband Jackky Bhagnani planting trees as part of a green initiative. In the video, Rakul is heard saying, “I have always believed that you have to give it back to society when the planet gives us everything that we need to lead a great life… This is the minimum that you can do.” Rakul Preet Singh and Her Admirable Fashion Choices Will Win Your Heart (View Pics)

    The clip also highlights the couple’s interaction with the soil, and concludes with a powerful message: “The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest. Don’t just celebrate – Act. Plant. Recycle. Protect.” Observed every year on June 5, World Environment Day serves as a global reminder of the importance of environmental preservation and encourages people to take action.

    What’s Next for Rakul Preet Singh?

    On the work front, Rakul is set to reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the upcoming romantic comedy drama De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit. Ajay Devgn returns as Ashish Mehra, and joining the cast is R. Madhavan, who will play Ayesha’s father, Dev Khurana. World Environment Day 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Save the Planet Quotes, Slogans and Wallpapers To Raise Awareness on Protection of the Environment.

    Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also see Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood return to their roles from the original movie. Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj will be seen in special cameo appearances. The film is slated for release on November 14. Rakul will also be seen alongside Neena Gupta in the upcoming film Ameeri, directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

