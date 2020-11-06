Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their little bundle of love in January 2021. It was in August when the power couple announced that they are expecting their first baby. They had shared a sweet picture with a lovely caption that read, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”. Fans are happy for Virushka (as this couple is fondly known) and they keep waiting to catch a glimpse of the duo. Mommy-to-be Anushka has shared a few pictures on Instagram with Virat and they’re all about love and happiness. IPL 2020: Mom-to-Be Anushka Sharma Cheering for Virat Kohli During the CSK vs RCB Match Is the Best Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today! (View Pics).

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in UAE for the ongoing IPL 2020 matches. The latter, who is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB, recently celebrated his 32nd birthday with his ladylove and teammates on a private yacht. Pictures and videos from Kohli’s birthday celebrations were all over the internet. But the one that Anushka has shared is winning the internet. The actress can be seen hugging her hubby dearest and planting a kiss on his cheek. Indeed, a perfect end to the birthday celebrations! Virat Kohli Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Wife Anushka Sharma and RCB Teammates on Private Yacht in UAE (Watch Video).

The Lovely Parents-To-Be

View this post on Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s mushy pictures have definitely taken the internet by storm and also netizens cannot ignore how this stylish couple has once again twinned perfectly. Be it relationship or fashion goals, Virushka is undoubtedly one of the couples who tops everyone’s list.

