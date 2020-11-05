Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday (November 5, 2020) and the Indian skipper celebrated his birthday with his wife Anushka and Royal Challengers Bangalore team on a yacht in UAE. Several current and former cricketers took to their social media to wish the cricketing stalwart on his special day. The RCB captain is currently preparing for an Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli Birthday Wishes: Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, VVS Laxman and Others Wish the RCB and Team India Captain As He Turns 32!

Royal Challengers Bangalore took to social media to share a video from Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday celebrations. In the clip, several members of the RCB staff and players shared a special message for their skipper. Anushka Sharma was seen feeding cake to her husband while Kohli’s Bangalore franchise colleagues rubbed cake in his face. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: From Eating Organic Foods to Regular Workout; Here Are 5 Fitness Tips by RCB Captain That Will Help You Stay Healthy.

How It's Going

How it started ➡️ how it ended 😉 Captain Kohli’s birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting! 🎂@imVkohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/sWsuNJHxse — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2020

Birthday Celebrations

Happy Birthday Captain Kohli Happy faces and positive vibes. The RCB family put together a special video to celebrate King Kohli’s birthday at 12 midnight. 🤴🏽❤️#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ViaI9eItDV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2020

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 Eliminator on November 6, 2020 (Friday). This will be a knockout clash as the winner will move to the further stages of the competition while the loser will see their run in the tournament come to a halt. RCB finished fourth in the table to set up an encounter with David Warner’s team.

Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first playoff finish for the first time since 2016 and now will be hoping that he can also inspire the franchise to their maiden IPL title. RCB have made it to the finals on three occasions (2009, 2011, and 2016) but have always ended up on the losing side.

