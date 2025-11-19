Actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, who welcomed their first child on October 19, have revealed that they’ve named their son Neer, describing the name as “pure, divine, and limitless.” In a collaborative Instagram post, Parineeti and Raghav, who combined parts of their names, using “Nee” from “Parineeti” and “R” from “Raghav”, shared a picture of themselves lovingly kissing their baby boy’s tiny toes. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy, Say ‘First We Had Each Other, Now We Have Everything’ (See Post)

For the caption, they mentioned: “Jalasya rupam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless.” It was on October 19, when Parineeti and Raghav Chadha announced the arrival of their baby boy. They took to their Instagram, and shared the news with a creative in celadon coloured stripes. They wrote, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav”.

Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India. The wedding was hailed for its intimacy and genuine emotion, steering clear of typical Bollywood spectacle while marking one of the most talked-about celebrity–political unions in recent memory. Parineeti Chopra Admitted to Delhi Hospital Ahead of Delivery, Husband Raghav Chadha Accompanies Her.

On the acting front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. It is directed, produced and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released on Netflix. Parineeti made her screen debut in a supporting role in the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Her next was Habib Faisal's action romantic drama Ishaqzaade, in which she played a leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor.

