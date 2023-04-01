Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan and family Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan walked together on the red carpet and posed for the photographers at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. King Khan posed with his family in front of the photographers and the pic below is the proof. Gigi Hadid Turns Heads With Stylish Floral Attire at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Grand Opening in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan and Family at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Inauguration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2023 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).