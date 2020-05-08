Priyanka Chopra Pens a Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor Rishi Kapoor, Says ‘Hindi Cinema Will Never Be the Same’

Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor's demise came as a shocker to many, especially to the actors who had worked with the late star. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, due to leukemia at the age of 67. From the time the tragic news of the Chandni actor being no more made it to the web, many Bollywood celebrities opened up on their equation with him. And now, joining the bandwagon is none other Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently penned a special piece in Time Magazine for her Agneepath co-star, Rishi Kapoor. PeeCee not only talked about the illustrious career of the late actor but also remembered his family. Priyanka Chopra Posts Latest Picture of Rishi Kapoor That Might Make His Fans Worry For Him.

The desi girl in her moving piece mentioned how the passing away of Rishi Kapoor is an end of an era and also assured the deceased's family that they are not alone as the world mourns his loss. "The loss of Rishi Kapoor is the end of an era for Hindi cinema, but his contribution to the world of films has been and will always be an inspiration for generations to come. To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you," she wrote.

Ahead remembering the time she worked with the legendary artiste she says, "I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love. The versatility of this genial man will never be experienced again." Fact Check: Rishi Kapoor Listening to a ‘Doctor’ Singing Deewana Track Is Spread on Social Media as Actor’s Last Video From the Hospital – Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video!

Not just this, Priyanka also penned about the star's stint in Bollywood and how he inspired many. She wrote, "From his first leading role in 1973’s Bobby, he was the keeper of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies. His effervescence and flamboyance instantly set him apart. He was a hero who could feel without being maudlin. He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate—and he made falling in love seem so easy and so within our grasp." "His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, one that made his fans go weak in the knees. And when he danced, he made us all want to jump up and join him," she added. The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-Telecast Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's Episodes to Honour Late Actors' Memories (View Tweets).

Concluding her piece, Priyanka feels blessed to know Rishi Kapoor personally. "I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity of knowing you personally as well—your candor, your laughter, your zest for life. That’s how I’ll always remember you. Farewell, Chintu uncle." she says. Stay tuned!