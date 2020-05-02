The Kapil Sharma Show To Re-Telecast Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's Episodes to Honour Late Actors' Memories (View Tweets)

Kapil Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

The untimely deaths of legendary Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor are yet to sink in (for us). In what will be called a dark April 2020, Bollywood and the world lost two irreplaceable stars who contributed a huge deal to the cinema, India and worldwide. While Irrfan Khan made a name for himself in Bollywood and Hollywood, Rishi Kapoor entertained the audience for 5 decades with his film performances. Unfortunately, Irrfan and Rishi left for heavenly abode within 24 hours of each other.

While social media was full of every single individual, offering his or her condolences and paying tributes to the late and immensely talented actors, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show took a different route to pay their respects.

The team and the channel have decided to re-air their episodes showcasing both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Comedian Kiku Sharda shared the good news on social media.

This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou ❤️❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/LEDxJqWThp — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

While Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, due to complications that arose due to a colon disease, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after battling leukaemia for two years. May both the actors rest in peace.