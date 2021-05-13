Salman Khan and Disha Patani's much-awaited movie Radhe has finally made it to the cinema halls of Dubai. As promised by Bhai, he released his movie on the occasion of Eid (May 13). For the unaware, the makers of the film have opted for a hybrid release model which means that the actioner will hit the big screens, on OTT platform ZEEPlex, and also on all leading DTH operators. This will also be the first Khan film to release in the international circuit amid the pandemic. Radhe Review: Salman Khan-Disha Patani’s Action Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens (View Tweets).

Radhe had a grand premiere in Dubai on Wednesday (May 12) night and visuals from the same are out on the internet. A video shared by Zee Studios sees band baaja put up at Reel Cinemas. Considering that coronavirus is still in the air, we see fans all masked up standing in the queue at the theatres with an aim to watch Salman on the big screen. Radhe Song Dil De Diya Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Steal Your Heart With Their Sizzling Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

There's More:

Now that's called MOST WANTED PREMIER of MOST WANTED FILM #Radhe 💥💥 Ra Ra Ra Radhe Radhe Radhe @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/m1PiuYclQF — Being SHUBHAM ❁ (@ItsBeingSHUBHAM) May 13, 2021

Long Queues:

#RadheYourMostWantedBhai super excited movie Radhe today release worldwide 🎬🎬 I am super excited this movie let's play theatre blast at all theatre pic.twitter.com/59kQBNxmc6 — chandan das (@SimpleboyC) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, in India, Radhe will have a theatrical release in a few states where cinema halls are operational as per COVID protocols. Besides, Salman and Disha, the movie also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff playing key roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film has high hopes attached to it and we all know why. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).