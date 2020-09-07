Radhika Apte turns 35 today. She has been active in the Indian film industry since 2009, working across various languages. Her breakthrough role came with Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur and there was no looking back. She has worked in some of the coolest projects in Bollywood and enjoys a following of passionate fans, who can't get enough of her on Netflix. But what makes Radhika Apte so fabulous is not just her impressive acting skills and beautiful face but also her unusual, unique personality. She does NOT seem like her personality has been produced on an assembly belt. And that reflects in her interviews with the media. Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s Netflix Film Keeps You Guessing Till the End.

She is candid. She is reserved. She is polite. And she is fierce. She is somehow the amazing mix of these qualities. Love her or hate her, but you simply can't ignore her. Here are some of the most amazing interview moments that we love Radhika Apte for. Radhika Apte’s Directorial Debut Film ‘The Sleepwalkers’ Wins the Best Midnight Short Award at Palms Spring International Short Fest.

When Radhika Let A Cat Choose A Date

In an interview, Radhika revealed that she was asked out on a date by two men. Confused, she let her cat pick between the two men. The cat picked a dude named Benedict. Radhika went on a date with him, and they were married soon.

Watch The Interview Here:

When She Said She Doesn't Feel 'Arrived'

An interviewer asked the actress about the film that made her feel like she has arrived. Radhika said that she is still waiting for that film. Mind you, the actress has worked in movies like Kabali with Rajinikanth, Padman with Akshay Kumar, Phobia, Lust Stories, etc. She also revealed that she offered a film, which was written for her, but she was kicked out of the film because the makers thought she was fat. Radhika, candidly, said that the film went on to become a massive hit and she didn't eat properly for months after that rejection.

Watch The Interview Moment at 13:00 Here:

When She Casually Said Her Married Life Is Nobody's Business

Radhika was married before she became the star that she is. While that is common knowledge, we guess, the actress rarely talks about her married life. When asked about it by an interviewer, she politely said that her married life is nobody's business. She also elaborates on how she likes to keep her work and personal lives separate.

Wacth The Interview Moment Here:

When She Breezily Called Out The Mediocre Films That Actresses Are Offered In Bollywood

Radhika was asked by an interviewer what her ultimate goal was. The actress said it was not to be successful but to be happy. She pointed out the kind of incredible filmography that The Favourite actresses Emma Stone, Olivia Coleman and Rachel Weisz have. "The amount of good work they have done, the amount of roles that they've done in their lives is incredible. And please, look at our industry. Which actress from the last decade you can say that 'look at all these roles, she has done a phenomenal work'. Because they don't get so much work," she said.

Watch The Interview Moment From 3:38 Here:

When She Said Her Favourite Way To Kill Time Was Sleeping

Radhika is quite real. You get what you get. And she is so relatable. For instance when she said her favourite pass time was to sleep. We all can agree. Right?

Watch The Interview Here:

A very happy birthday to Radhika 'awesome' Apte. The actress was last seen in the Netflix film, Raat Akeli Hai. And if you are still not her fan, maybe you can check out these movies - Phobia, Ahalya, Parched - and come back to sign up for the fan club.

