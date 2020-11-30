Veteran actor Rahul Roy suffered from a brain stroke yesterday and was taken to Nanavati hospital immediately for treatment. His health deteriorated while he was shooting for his film LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil and was brought back to Mumbai shortly. The crew was in Kargil for a 17-day shoot and reportedly had two more days of the shoot left when Rahul's health started to deteriorate. The actor's brother Romeer confirmed the news with the media and revealed that he is recovering. Rahul Roy Hospitalised Due to Brain Stroke, Raveen Tandon Prays for His Speedy Recovery.

While no details about his treatment in the hospital are out, the fans of the veteran actor have been worried sick to know how he is doing. Twitter has been abuzz with prayers for Rahul Roy and the hashtag #RahulRoy is even trending on the social media platform.

Sharing videos and pictures of the actor, Twitteratis are wishing for his speedy recovery. One of the users went on to write, "Prayers for my DEAREST brother Rahul Roy...Get well soon Tiger you have lots of Junoon in you and the world knows Aashiqui only bcz of you." Another user wrote, "Sir #RahulRoy we pray for u. You recover very soon."

Sir #RahulRoy we pray for u. You recover very soon.

Prayers for my DEAREST brother Rahul Roy...Get well soon Tiger you have lots of Junoon in you and the world knows Aashiqui only bcz of you 🙏🧎‍♂️ #RahulRoy

A source close to the development revealed to India Express, "It was extreme weather conditions that caused the stroke. He was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to the Nanavati Hospital." Rahul Roy's Co-Star Nishant Singh Malkhani Reveals Why the Actor May Have Suffered a Brain Stroke on the Set.

Talking about his film LAC, it also features former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani in a pivotal role. Directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, the film is being produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. Rahul plays the role of a colonel in while Nishant will be seen in the lead role.

