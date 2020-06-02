Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: 10 Songs Of 'The Showman Of The Millennium' That Still Rule Our Playlists

Raj Kapoor songs (Photo credit: Youtube)

Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman of the millennium, has given us some of the most riveting movies. All his movies served a message. Be it Shree 420 or Awara or Prem Rog or Satyam Shivam Sundaram, he liked his work to speak for itself. He established R K Films at the age of 21 with Aag, his first pairing with Nargis. Rest as they say is history. Rishi Kept Alive Bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor: Saira Banu

Another beautiful aspect of his movies is the songs. As melodious as they were, they were never a hindrance to the plot. In fact, they were neatly placed in the narrative to take the story forward. On his death anniversary today, let's talk about the songs that are many decades old but still manage to make us laugh, cry, and feel happy.

Awara hoon - Awara

This song simply explains what he really is. A free-thinker, liberated soul who loves himself and the people around.

Jeena isika naam hai - Anari

This song of Raj Kapoor is one of our favourites. Teaching the world how to live life by putting a smile on someone else's face.

Pyar hua ikraar hua - Shree 420

This film has some of the best songs ever written in the history of Indian cinema but our heart beats for this rain-soaked Raj Kapoor-Nargis romance. This never gets old.

Yeh raat bheegi bheegi - Chori Chori

A much restrained Raj Kapoor in a film where he isn't eccentric makes it one of his best films and of course his chemistry with Nargis. This song is majestic, although they are complimenting the night.

Sajan re jhoot mat bolo - Tessri Kasam

The lyrics are so poignant that it immediately hits home. That's life said in just so many minutes.

Dost dost na raha - Sangam

How many times have you used this line on your regular day? Plenty, right! That's why we said, his songs were unique which were always so spectacular to watch and hear.

Ruk ja o jaanewali - Kanhaiya

Raj Kapoor trying to convince someone he isn't a bad person but there's a twist

Dum deega deega - Chhalia

That's how Mumbai celebrates the first rains after a heated summer all thanks to Raj Kapoor.

Ek din bik jayaga - Dharam Karam

One of the best songs we have ever heard is this. Raj Kapoor in his inimitable tells you one day we will all die but what will be left behind will be our words. This hits right where it should.

Jeena yaha marna yaha - Mera Naam Joker

We doubt if there's anyone who has not shed a tear or two while watching this song. It does something to your heart.

Do tell us which one is your favourite Raj Kapoor song.