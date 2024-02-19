Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for their guests at their wedding, as they will be having "gluten-free, sugar-free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines. The couple are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. According to sources, both Rakul and Jackky are very much into fitness, hence the decision to have healthy food for their wedding. Rakul Preet Singh Had a Backup Plan to Study Fashion If Acting Didn’t Work Out, She Revealed in a Podcast (View Post).

Jackky has his own well-equipped gymnasium at his home in Bandra, which has been a hotspot for many celebs. Rakul, a fitness freak, owns a chain of gyms as well. What sets their wedding celebration apart is a thoughtful health corner dedicated to promoting well-being. Rakul and Jackky are both advocates of a healthy lifestyle, and introducing special healthy delights is their special touch to the intimate wedding. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Postpone Their Honeymoon Due to Work Commitments – Reports.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding: Healthy, Gluten-Free Feast for Guests

The couple will be having an eco-friendly wedding. According to sources, the couple will be resuming work right after tying the knot and will delay their honeymoon due to prior work commitments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2024 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).