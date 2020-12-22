Marjaavaan star Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media handles to inform her fans about her positive coronavirus diagnosis. She wrote in the post that she's feeling fine and is taking rest to get better and bounce back in action. She also requested everyone who has met her recently to get tested. Earlier, Bollywood celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Purab Kohli, Zoa Morani, Parth Samathaan, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Genelia D'Souza have tested positive for COVID-19. All have recovered. Zee News Asked to Air Apology For Slanderous Reports on Rakul Preet Singh, Aaj Tak, ABP News, India TV Given Warning by NBSA.

Rakul was shooting for a host of films when her test came back positive. She has said that she wants to get back to shooting for films as soon as possible. She has films like Attack, Indian 2, Ayalaan, Mayday, Check in the pipeline. It is unclear at the moment how far the actress is into shooting these individual projects. We wish for her speedy recovery. Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh & More Bollywood Celebs Head to Maldives for Vacation, Meanwhile Netizens Take to Twitter to Crack Funny Memes and Jokes, Because, Why Not!

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Post About Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis Here:

Rakul Preet recently made headlines when the court asked news channels to issue an apology to her. The channels ran a witchhunt without proper evidence when the actress' name had surfaced in the ongoing drug scandal in Bollywood. The National Broadcasting Standards Authority or NBSA had slammed a number of leading news channels, including Aaj Tak, Zee News and Times Now, for running vilifying and slanderous reports linking her to the drug probe that emerged out of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

