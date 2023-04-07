Ram Gopal Varma's directorial finesse may have dimmed considerably in the last few years, But people like us have been fortunate enough to enjoy some of the landmark movies created by Varma. These creations altered filmmaker techniques in the country and all of it is because of his unusual way of looking at the craft. While his crazy weird angles are legendary, his deft way of executing his stories is remarkable. RGV didn't just direct movies but also backed many. One of them is none other than Dil Se..! Ram Gopal Varma Launches His OTT Platform Spark OTT, To Stream His Film 'D Company' From May 15.

For those like us, who were not aware of the same, this comes as a shocker. While Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Dil Se...! was directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is produced by Varma and Shekhar Kapur. Even Kapur's name surprises you here. Arvind Swamy Birthday: Did You Know The Roja Actor Dubbed For Shah Rukh Khan In Dil Se's Tamil Version?.

I was looking for the most perfectly depictive poster for 'Dil Se'.. this fits the bill. It's the defining image of the movie. pic.twitter.com/9vOVwzKsOa — KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 1, 2023

Talking about Dil Se...!, RGV had once recalled to Bollywood Hungama how killing Shah Rukh Khan at the end cost the film dearly, "When Dil Se was released; the immediate feedback was very negative. The exhibitors felt that killing Shah Rukh Khan was a mistake. They told us that due to the tragic ending, the viewers are giving the film thumbs down. We were all panicking."

While Mani Ratnam stood his ground, the exhibitors tried to salvage the situation by showing 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' again at the end.

