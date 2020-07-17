Ranveer Singh is currently making the most of his lockdown by spending quality time with his wifey dearest. However, the actor is also keen on getting back to sets and start shooting for his yet-to-announced projects. While he's patiently waiting for Kabir Khan's '83 to hit the screens and is yet to wrap YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Singh is also rumoured to have signed Zoya Akhtar's next. An official announcement on the same is obviously awaited but if a report in Times of India is to believe, the actor has already started prepping for his next and this includes his look test. Deepika Padukone Reveals Hubby Ranveer Singh’s Snooze Moments and It Just Got 35000 Times Funnier (View Post).

Ranveer's hairstylist took to his Twitter account to share a picture with the star and apparently, his visit wasn't for a professional reason. As per TOI, Zoya's next is a crime drama where the actor plays an undercover cop, who infiltrates an underworld gang. It's being discussed that Ranveer will have at least two distinct looks in the film, one as a cop and the other a gangster. Speaking about the film's leading lady, Katrina Kaif has been chosen to share the screen space with the Simmba actor. 7 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh Celebrates the Magical Love-story of 'Pakhi and Varun' (Watch Videos).

Check Out his Hairstylist's Post

Zoya Akhtar is keen on having a look test for her next. A source close to the development in his conversation with Pinkvilla said, “Ranveer wants to make a strong impression with the first look and hence, went to Darshan’s salon well ahead of the look test. The duo is in the process of creating two diverse avatars for him. While he will be clean-shaven for his cop act, the actor wants to try a dramatic look for the portions that will see him as a mole in the world of gangsters. Ranveer wore a mask and maintained social distancing as he ventured out after almost four months.”

Ranveer's next with Zoya Akhtar will see the duo collaborating for the third time after Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy.

