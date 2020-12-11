We repeat, 2020 is turning out to be a not-so-good year for the entertainment industry. The latest we hear is that ace choreographer Remo D’Souza has been hospitalised on December 11, 2020, at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. Remo suffered a heart attack and so was rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, he is in the ICU. As soon as this piece of news broke online, fans of the dancer started pouring in get well soon messages on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Remo is quite a well-known face from Bollywood and has choreographed many hit tracks. Remo D’Souza Rushed to Hospital After Suffering From a Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Surgery.

Dancer, director, a reality show judge, Remo is a multi-talented celebrity. D’Souza garnered fame by making his TV debut as a judge on Dance India Dance (DID) alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. He has a huge fan base and so the news of the choreographer undergoing angioplasty surgery has made his fans pray for his speedy recovery. Here, check out a few reactions below. Remo D’Souza Shoots a Music Video in Goa, Says ‘Exhilarating to Return to a Working Set’.

Get Well Soon!

Choreographer @remodsouza Admitted in Kokilaben hospital after suffering from heart attack. Wishing him for speedy recovery. #RemoDSouza pic.twitter.com/ExsVZOCU3F — Vikrant Kumar (@Vikrantkmrr) December 11, 2020

Yes!

Oh god ... NO 😌@remodsouza

Remo sir hospitalized due to heart attack ....

He is not less than god for Indian dancers .. god please bless him and make him healthy 🙏☮️#remodsouza— Ankit Arora (@iamankit22) December 11, 2020

Indeed!

Get well soon #RemoDSouza — Rajat Agrawal (@rajatag16) December 11, 2020

Prayers Are Powerful!

Such a horrible news #remodsouza sir get well soon ... we pray for your speedy recovery... #getwellsoonremodsouza — Dev kumar (@04Sumit) December 11, 2020

We Too Wish The Same!

He Will Be Fine!

#remodsouza is now doing fine and stable says sources. Wishing @remodsouza a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/X0CbAnom6l — AshrithaRao (@AshrithaRao14) December 11, 2020

Remo's bettterhalf Lizelle D’Souza while talking to Indian Express said, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important.” Remo and his wife have two sons, Dhruv and Gabriel. They live in Andheri, Mumbai. Meanwhile, some of the films which the 46-year-old has directed include Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others. We wish him a speedy recovery.

