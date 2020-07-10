2020 has been a tough year on many counts, be it because of the worldwide spread of coronavirus or the unfortunate year that we are losing out on some of the most creative minds, artists and actors of all time. The year seems to have been a huge blow for Bollywood what with several veterans like Rishi Kapoor leaving us. Recently, another veteran actor breathed his last and he was one of the most beloved actors in the industry. Yesteryear actor Jagdeep passed away on July 8, 2020. Known for his brief but lasting stint in Sholay as the famed character of Soorma Bhopali, Jagdeep touched many lives with his work. Jagdeep, The Soorma Bhopali Of Bollywood, Dies At 81.

The late actor's grandson, Meezan Jaffrey who is the son of Javed Jaffrey recently took to Instagram to remember his grandfather. The Malaal actor shared an adorable childhood picture of himself along with Jagdeep. It's an adorable snap that shows a young Meezaan giving his grandad a kiss on the cheek. It looks like one happy memory and we bet this must have got Meezaan extremely emotional. The actor shared this post along with a caption that a heart and a sad face emoji. Jagdeep's Son Jaaved Jaaferi: 'He Had a Very Tragic Life, and Out of That Tragedy Came the Comedy'.

Check Out Meezaan Jaffrey's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram ❤️😞 A post shared by Meezaan (@meezaanj) on Jul 9, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

The late actor was buried in a Mumbai cemetery on Thursday morning. The late actor's sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri were present for the last rites along with a few family members and close relatives. Actor Johnny Lever, who co-starred with Jagdeep in his first film, attended the funeral in Mumbai. Due to coronavirus pandemic, not many actors and colleagues close to the late star could attend the funeral ceremony.

