Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason on Why He Was Hospitalised in Delhi (Read Tweet)

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor who was admitted at a Delhi hospital, is now back to Mumbai. Taking to his Twitter, the actor confirmed the news. Rishiji's absence from Armaan Jain's pre-wedding festivities raised many eyebrows and a few reports online claimed that the Rajma Chawal star has hit cancer once again. Even earlier, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked in the capital to check on Rishi's health. Amidst all the speculations and reports, Rishi Kapoor himself has now cleared the air and via a tweet have confirmed that his health is fine. Ritu Nanda Dies at 71: Rishi Kapoor's Sister Passes Away in Delhi, Was Suffering From Cancer.

In his first tweet, the actor expressed his gratitude towards the fans and told them that he is thankful for their concern about his health. And in a separate tweet, Rishiji squashed all the media reports related to his health and said it was just pneumonia he was suffering from. A part of his tweet read, "People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai." Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next With Rishi Kapoor, Indian Adaptation of Anne Hathaway - Robert De Niro's The Intern To Release In 2021.

Have A Look At Rishi Kapoor's Tweets Here:

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

FYI, Kapoor had made his way back to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. Also, in one of the recent interviews with news agency PTI, Rishi Kapoor had confirmed that he was treated at the Delhi hospital, "I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me, I guess."Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rishi will be soon seen in a thriller flick titled as The Body and ahead also has The Intern with Deepika Padukone. Stay tuned!