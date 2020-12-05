Ritiesh Deshmukh has extended his support to the farmers protesting the new laws by the centre. Riteish is the son of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, so of course, his opinion on political matters creates ripples. The actor took to his Twitter handle, and wrote, "If you eat today, thank a farmer." Further, he wrote that he stands in solidarity with every farmer in our country. "#JaiKisaan," he capped off his tweet. Mika Singh Slams Kangana Ranaut For Tweet Shaming Farmer Lady: Shame On You.

Earlier in December 2019, Riteish had also extended his support to anti-CAA protest. He had said that he stood in solidarity with the students protesting peacefully. "I do not support any kind of violence," he had written.

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Tweet Here:

If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2020

The new laws brought by the government have sparked nationwide protests. Visuals of clashes between the farmers and the police are splashed across the media every day. More and more celebs are opening up about it. While Kangana Ranaut is pro-new farm laws, Diljit Dosanjh has taken an anti stand. This led to a Twitter war between the two.

The Great Khali, Gurdas Maan, Kapil Sharma, Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag, Ammy Virk, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Taapsee Pannu, Honey Singh, Gippy Grewal, Angad Bedi, Sonu Sood, Jazzy B, and many more have come out in support of the farmers and their protests. Farmers Protest: Punjabi Singer Harbhajan Mann Refuses to Accept State Govt's 'Shiromani Punjabi' Award.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the farmers, which was the fifth round of talks with the protestors. Sources told ANI that senior ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present at the meeting.

