Rohini Hattangadi Birthday Special: 5 Brilliant Performances Of This Actress That You Are Not Aware Of

Rohini Hattangadi in Chalbaaz and Saransh (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The name Rohini Hattangadi gets divided reaction. While some remember her as the cruel Amba from Chalbaaz, others are fond of her as the docile and determined wife of Mahatma Gandhi in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. Only an actress of such caliber can have a range as diverse as that. She was only 27 when she played the role of the middle-aged wife of the father of the nation in Gandhi. And as Bollywood or Indian Cinema likes to behave, she got typecast in motherly roles way ahead of her age. Hence, Chalbaaz's villainy was not only a breather but a masterstroke as well. To play a malicious character after being the nation's favourite Kasturba Gandhi is no mean task. She even picked up the BAFTA Best Supporting Actress award for Gandhi. Gandhi Full Movie Download and Watch Online Officially: Watch Mahatma Gandhi Biopic Free in HD Print Starring Rohini Hattangadi

However, when you an NSD graduate with theatre as the source of all talent, there's no role that you can't do. But roles did no do much justice to her. Speaking to Tribune India, "They (the film industry) never gave me my due. The memorable roles are few and far between. I can’t count many expect those in Arth, Saransh, and Agnipath. It took the producers 10 years to offer me Chalbaaz. For most of my career, they were scared to detour from the laid-out path."

Check out these five roles of the actress:

Gandhi

Attenborough's Gandhi is still the preferred movie on Mahatma Gandhi that everyone watches. If Ben Kingsley did full justice to Mahatma Gandhi, Hattangadi was admirable as Kasturba. No wonder she won a BAFTA for it.

Arth

Arth is known for Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi's immaculate performances along with Raj Kiran and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. But Hattangadi's performance as a maid who kills her abusive husband was top notch. She won the Best Supporting Actress Filmfare award that year.

Saransh

Saransh is more than just a movie now. It's a series of memories and trivia. Both of them were in the late 20s when they did this film. If you felt Anupam Kher's pain of losing his son, Hattangadi's struggle to deal with it will break your heart.

Party

Not many have watched this Govind Nihalani's film or are even aware that Party exists. But who have watched the film thanks to Doordarshan, know that Rohini Hattangadi was amazing in it?

Chalbaaz

Amba is one of the most disliked characters in Hindi Cinema and trusts only Hattangadi to do full justice to it. Breaking away from the mould completely, the veteran actress proves to one and all that she can do any kind of roles because she is a fantastic performer.