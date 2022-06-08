C. Robert Cargill, screenwriter for Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange, has heaped praises on the Indian film RRR, helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. Sharing a poster of RRR's on Twitter, he wrote: "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member." RRR Re-Releases In US Theatres; Fans Hail Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Magnum Opus On Twitter.

"This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week."

View post below:

Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week. pic.twitter.com/WFpOAKq8VG — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 6, 2022

Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, the film since its release has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office. It is based on the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-Independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. Did You Know Jessica Chastain Turned Down the Chance to Play Dr Christine Palmer in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange?

