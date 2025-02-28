A video of Aadar Jain from his pre-wedding festivities took the internet by storm, where he gave a heartfelt speech addressing his now-wife, Alekha Advani. In the clip, Aadar said, “I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby.” His remark left many disappointed, with some netizens criticising him for allegedly referring to his past relationship with Tara Sutaria, leading to comments like “You played with Tara Sutaria.” Amid this buzz, Tara’s mother, Tina Sutaria, shared a cryptic Instagram post that has sparked speculation. ‘I Have Done Timepass for Four Years’: Aadar Jain's Speech for Bride-To-Be Alekha Advani at Mehndi Ceremony Goes Viral; Netizens Say, ‘You Played With Tara Sutaria’.

The note shared by Tina Sutaria, which has now gone viral, read:, “If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can’t say it to his mother or doesn’t want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn’t be saying it to you (sic).” With its strong message on respect in relationships, many believe Tina’s post was a subtle response to Aadar Jain’s controversial ‘timepass’ remark. Alekha Advani’s Wedding Entrance Steals the Show! Watch Her Blow a Flying Kiss to Aadar Jain While Walking Towards the Mandap – VIDEO.

Tina Sutaria’s Viral Instagram Post

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain dated for almost four years before parting ways in November 2023. Meanwhile, Aadar’s wedding to Alekha Advani was a grand affair, attended by Bollywood celebrities. The couple first tied the knot in a white wedding ceremony in Goa on January 12, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on February 21.

