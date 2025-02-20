The pre-wedding festivities of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani began with a grand mehndi ceremony on February 19, attended by their families and close friends. However, a video from the event has now gone viral, drawing unexpected reactions from netizens.In the clip, Aadar is seen delivering a heartfelt speech for his bride-to-be, expressing his love and admiration for her. However, one particular statement has sparked controversy online. He says, “I have always loved her and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through timepass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done timepass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby.” Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Relationship Timeline: From Friends to Confirming Romance; Unveiling the Love Story of Raj Kumar’s Grandson.

While Aadar Jain’s words were meant to be affectionate, his reference to ‘timepass’ hasn’t sat well with many. Social media users quickly linked his statement to his past relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, whom he reportedly dated for several years before their breakup in 2023. One user reacted, ‘That reference of timepass defines his whole character’, while another commented, ‘You just played with Tara.’ Some even questioned the choice of words, suggesting that calling a past relationship ‘timepass’ reflected poorly on him. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Photos: Couple Shares Priceless Moments From Their Intimate Roka Ceremony.

Aadar Jain’s Speech for Alekha Advani

Netizens React to the Viral Video

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani announced their relationship in November 2023 before getting engaged in September 2024. The couple had their roka ceremony the same month and later had a beautiful white wedding in Goa in January 2025.

