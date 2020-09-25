S P Balasubrahmanyum passes away. The legendary singer has been battling COVID-19 for a while now and was admitted to the hospital on August 5. He had mild symptoms then but his health rapidly deteriorated and he was soon shifted to the ICU. For the world of music, this is an immense loss because the singer has been active for decades now with major contributions to nearly even the film industry of India. If his songs are a hit, his voice-overs for superstars are a rage. He has even made records for his songs. Apart from that, he has also acted in a lot of movies, the last one being Devadas in 2018. SP Balasubrahmanyam No More: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Others Mourn his Tragic Demise (View Tweets)

For us, SPB was Salman Khan's voice. When the actor was on en route to his superstardom, SPB's unique quality of voice suited the eccentric man. So be it Didi tera dewar deewana or Jiyein to jiyein kaise, SPB has given Salman some of the best songs of his career. So you can imagine how deeply connected we are with him. That's why we thought you should know more about the brilliant talent S P Balasubramanyam, the man you will never hear again.

Guinness Book Of World Records

S P Balasubrahmanyum has sung in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Oriya, Assamese and Punjabi. By 2006, he had sung 39000 songs which won him a spot at the Guinness Book Of World Records.

Hindi movies after 15 years with Chennai Express

Balasubrahmanyum returned to Hindi films after 15 years after singing the title track of Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Dubbed for

Balasubrahmanyum has provided voice-overs to a lot of actors in different languages. He was the voice behind Ben Kingsley in Gandhi in its Telugu dubbed version. He even dubbed for Anil Kapoor for Slumdog Millionaire. It all began after he became an accidental dubbing artist for Kamal Haasan in dubbed Telugu version of Manmadha Leelai.

Most songs in a single day

Balasubrahmanyum had the distinction of singing the maximum number of songs in just one day. Apparently, he sang from 9 in the morning to 9 at night on February 8 and recorded 19 Tamil songs and 16 Hindi songs in a day.

A troupe with Illayaraja

Balasubrahmanyam had a light music troupe which had legendary names like nirutta, Ilaiyaraaja, Baskar, and Gangai Amaran.

