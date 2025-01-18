Actor Saif Ali Khan’s unverified bill has been leaked online, and it shows an initial requested amount of Rs 35,98,700 against an approved amount of Rs 25,00,000. The document states that the actor suffered an injury to an unspecified region. However, it should be noted that the document has not been verified by the hospital authorities and has been doing rounds on social media. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: New Photo of Suspect Shows Attempt to Disguise Identity by Changing Clothes (See Pic).

Earlier, in the day, Mumbai police recovered an old sword from the actor’s house, it is unclear if it is a part of the actor’s ancestral property. Safi, who belongs to the lineage of Nawabs, is the owner of many antique and priced possessions including the Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Saif was reportedly attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

Saif Ali Khan’s Alleged Health Insurance Police Details Leaked Online

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Attacker Was Very Aggressive in Shocking Statement to Bandra Police, Says ‘I Was Terrified, So Karisma Took Me to Her House’.

He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).