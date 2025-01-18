A new development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, as a photo of the suspect has surfaced, showing him changing his clothes in an attempt to disguise his identity. The photo, which was captured by surveillance cameras near the scene of the incident, shows the suspect quickly altering his outfit, a move that seems to be aimed at evading identification. The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place on January 16, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Kareena Kapoor Khan Provides Statement to Bandra Police Regarding Attack on Husband.

New Photo of Suspect Shows Attempt to Disguise Identity by Changing Clothes

