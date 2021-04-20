Actress Saiyami Kher on Monday requested all to keep politics and religion aside, as we pass through one of the darkest phases in human history owing to the pandemic. "We are witnessing the darkest times in human history. Please let's keep politics and religion away and just show some humanity. Do whatever it takes in our capacity to help. Every stranger is a loved one to someone else," Saiyami shared in an Instagram post. Saiyami Kher Joins Adidas' Campaign 'Impossible is Nothing'.

A few days ago, Saiyami took to social media to express that she misses travelling and normal life. "As I sit reminiscing about the times when we could pick our bags and go where we wanted to -- this quote by Mahatma Gandhi came to mind. Remember, this too shall pass. When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. Unpaused Teaser: Richa Chadha, Saiyami Kher, Gulshan Deviah Restart Life in the New Normal and It Loks Relatable (Watch Video).

Check Out Saiyami Kher's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

Check Out Another Post By Saiyami :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it, always. - Mahatma Gandhi," Saiyami wrote last week. The actress features in the new Telugu action thriller Wild Dog, starring Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).