Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors in the country, even at the age of 59. He was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action drama Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. However, the movie received a poor response at the box office. But setbacks don’t affect Bollywood's Bhaijaan for long, as he has already kickstarted preparations for his next film, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Amid this, Salman Khan was spotted in Mumbai with a new look, and fans are just loving it. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Charge INR 150 Crore for Hosting 15 Weeks of the Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan’s New Look Goes Viral

Just days ago, the first look and motion poster of Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, were unveiled. The poster showed the Bollywood superstar in a rugged look, wearing an army uniform with blood on his face and a 'Sultan'-like moustache. Amid this, Salman Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 23), showing off his brand-new hairstyle.

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the actor could be seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants. While he kept his look casual, what drew everyone's attention was his new buzz-cut look and moustache, which strongly hinted at his military character in the upcoming film.

Salman Khan Spotted in Mumbai Flaunting His Stylish New Look

Salman Khan’s Prep for ‘Battle of Galwan’

According to insiders, Salman Khan has been in prep mode for his intense role in Battle of Gakwan since May 2025. The promotional shoots and look tests were completed just days before the first look reveal earlier this month. The movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

After months of prep, the team is all set to begin filming at the iconic Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. A source close to the production revealed, "The design team is currently building a set which will be ready by the end of the month. The Mehboob studio schedule is crucial as the team has to shoot some of the early character-building moments there before heading to Ladakh for high-octane action." ‘Battle of Galwan’: Salman Khan’s Fierce FIRST Look as a Soldier Unveiled From Apoorva Lakhia’s Upcoming War Drama (View Motion Poster).

Salman Khan’s Rugged First Look as a Soldier From ‘Battle of Galwan’

Apart from the Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan, the beloved host of Bigg Boss, is also returning for hosting duties in the 19th season of the reality show. Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly premiere on August 30, 2025.

