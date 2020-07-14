Ever since the lockdown has been announced, courtesy the coronavirus, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse. The star has been residing with his near and dear ones at the locale and has been teasing fans with some delicious pictures of himself. It was a few days back when he had shared a photo of himself amidst a farm and had captioned it as, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !" And now on July 14, he again gave us a glimpse into his life straight from the farmhouse. However, this time we see him in a completely different avatar. Salman Khan Launches his Own Grooming and Personal Care Brand 'Frsh' and We are Already Placing Our Orders Online.

Salman in the photo can be seen covered with mud all over his body and says "Respect to all farmers." Looks like the Bhaijaan in his free time has been farming and maybe after going through the process, the actor understands the pain the farmers go through each day and so shared his gratitude for them. In the pic, the Dabangg star also flaunts his beard and chiselled body. World Environment Day 2020: Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur Sweep and Clean His Panvel Farmhouse While Emphasising on Swachh Bharat Campaign (Watch Video).

Check Out Salman Khan's Post Below:

Respect to all the farmers . . pic.twitter.com/5kTVcVE7kt — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2020

As soon as Salman made the post, fans of the actor flooded his comment section with positive replies. Meanwhile, on the work front, during the lockdown, Khan himself released three songs. Apart from this, his next is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Disha Patani and is delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned!

