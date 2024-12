Actress Bhagyashree, who gained fame with her role opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, recently took to social media to wish the actor on his 59th birthday. In a heartfelt post, she celebrated Salman not only as a co-star but also as a long-time friend. Bhagyashree shared throwback pictures and videos with Salman on her Instagram. Inside Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Celebration: Bhaijaan Cuts Cake With Niece Ayat; Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh Grace the Star-Studded Bash (View Pics and Watch Video).

She captioned the post, “Birthday Boy!! To my dost, my first hero, and the man who got the girls going hmmmm. Wish you a very happy birthday @beingsalmankhan #happybirthday #salmankhan.” In one of the images, Bhagyashree is seen standing with Salman as they pose together. One of the videos features the actress complimenting Khan for his age-defying looks during her appearance on his reality show Bigg Boss 15. Salman and Bhagyashree were both newcomers when they starred together in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Bhagyashree Wishes Salman Khan on His 59th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

The film, produced by Rajshri Productions, marked Bhagyashree's acting debut, while it was Salman's first time playing a lead role, despite having previously appeared in a supporting role in “Biwi Ho To Aisi.” The film tells the story of Prem and Suman, who start as friends and eventually fall in love. Despite facing numerous family challenges, they overcome these obstacles to be together. Alongside Salman and Bhagyashree, Maine Pyar Kiya also features Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma, Reema Lagoo, Ajit Vachani, and Mohnish Bahl. Earlier in August, Maine Pyar Kiya was re-released in theatres on August 23 to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary.

To announce the re-release, Rajshri Productions shared a post on its official Instagram page, which read, "It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected PVRINOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres." Salman Khan 59th Birthday: ‘Baby John’ Actor Varun Dhawan Wishes ‘Bhaijaan’, Calls Him the ‘Youngest and Naughtiest’.

Reacting to the update, actress Nupur Joshi commented, “I'm running to grab the tickets.” On Salman's 59th birthday, several of his friends, colleagues, and fans took to social media to shower him with love and warm wishes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).