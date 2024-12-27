Salman Khan, celebrating his 59th birthday today, received heartfelt wishes from Varun Dhawan. Khan, who starred in a cameo appearance as Agent Bhaijaan in Baby John, is called as the ‘youngest and naughtiest’ by Dhawan in his post. The actor shared two photos from the film’s sets and expressed his warm birthday wishes. Baby John, which released in theatres on December 25, has reportedly earned around INR 15 crore in two days. ‘Mere Maalik Ka Birthday Hai’: Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Shares Pic and Expresses His Love With Heartfelt Wishes on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan Wishes ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

