Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s actor-filmmaker brother Sohail shared a picture of their parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, whom he called the “two most adorable people” in his life. Sohail Khan Praises Meezan Jafri’s Dance Moves in ‘Shaukk’ Song From ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, Says He Has Matched His Father Javed Jafri’s Legacy (View Post).

Sohail took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his parents, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

View Sohail Khan Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

For the caption, Sohail wrote: “Adorable two persons in my life.”

Salim Khan married Salma on 18 November 1964. They have four children together; three sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, and one daughter, Alvira.

Talking about Sohail, he started his career as a film producer and director making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar, starring his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He then directed both of his brothers Salman and Arbaaz in the hit film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and the less successful Hello Brother.

In 2002, he wrote, produced, directed and made his acting debut in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. He had his first success with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. He also wrote the story, produced and starred in the multi-starrer Fight Club - Members Only. In 2007, he produced another film Partner.

In 2008, he appeared in Hello and Heroes. In 2009, he co-starred with brother Arbaaz in Kisaan and featured in Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Do Knot Disturb. In 2010, he featured in Veer. He returned to direction with the film Jai Ho. In 2016, he directed Freaky Ali, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2017, he returned to acting after seven years appearing alongside brother Salman once again in Tubelight.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently seen as the host of Bigg Boss 19 and will next be seen in the film The Battle Of Galwan. Sohail Khan Shares Glimpses of Family and Friends Jetting Off to Jamnagar for Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Bash (Watch Video).

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Sohail Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).