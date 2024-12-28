Sohail Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the family and friends aboard a private plane as they jetted off to Jamnagar for Salman Khan’s 59th birthday celebrations. Among the attendees were Salma Khan, Iulia Vantur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh with their sons, Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma with their children. Adding to the excitement, a video shared by a paparazzo captured Salman Khan exiting Jamnagar airport under tight security. Inside Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Celebration: Bhaijaan Cuts Cake With Niece Ayat; Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh Grace the Star-Studded Bash (View Pics and Watch Video).

Salman Khan’s Family and Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Salman Khan at Jamnagar Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

