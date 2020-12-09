There is no doubt that Salman Khan is a fitness freak. He is one of the fittest actors we know of and he sure gives many younger actors a run for their money. Salman has always been a gym freak and has never compromised on his diet, exercise and fitness regimes. The actor takes up new challenges every time and even when a role demands a specific look from the actor, he totally nails it with an impressive transformation. Not only that, he has extended this love for fitness into a business as well. Will Salman Khan Join The Expendables 4? Sylvester Stallone Promoting Race 3 Reignites Casting Rumours.

Salman launched a new venture during the lockdown that dealt with fitness. Named Being Strong, the venture introduced Salman's fans and fitness freaks to a new range of fitness equipments. Salman often is seen promoting his brand as he spends time in the gym. Also going by the pictures that the actor post, we know hit the gym quite often and likes to treat his fans with hot pictures as well.

Today, Salman Khan fans were in for a treat as he posted yet another stunning gym pic that left the internet world on fire. Salman Khan is seen bare chest as he flaunts his chiselled body in this picture. Salman Khan is giving quite a serious look in this and will surely make you hit the gym this instant. Salman captioned the image 'Be Strong' in an attempt to promote his new venture.

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The picture had to go viral in moments from its upload. As soon as Salman posted the photo, fans started dropping fire and heart emojis in the comments. One user even complimented the actor saying, "Looking so handsome." Celebs like Anita Hassanandini, Ravi Dubey also commented on Khan's dashing photo with emojis. A Worried Salman Khan Departs For Jodhpur; Court to Announce Verdict on BlackBuck Poaching Case Tomorrow.

On the work front, Salman is currently quite busy with Bigg Boss 14. He has also wrapped up the shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani back in October. Radhe will also see Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the filmmakers are yet to announce the new release date of the film. Besides this film, Salman reportedly will also be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's film, Antim, alongside Aayush Sharma. He is also reportedly a part of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha where he will make a cameo appearance.

