Sanjana Sanghi had started her acting career as a child artiste. She had bagged her first role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. She was also seen in supporting roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. Sanjana had bagged her first lead role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Dil Bechara and that turned out to be a huge success. And now, this young actress is all set to share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the film Om: The Battle Within. Om: The Battle Within - Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi Wrap First Schedule of Their Next; Check Out the Duo's Pic From the Sets.

Every artiste has their own favourite actor and actress and they look upto them as their role model. Bollywood’s leading stars – Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma – are the two who have left Sanjana Sanghi inspired. In an interview with a leading daily, Sanjana described how RK is a perfect artiste and how the soon-to-be mom Anushka has left her inspired.

Sanjana Sanghi, who has shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar told BT, “He is the first actor I worked with. I look up to him as I have learned so much from him. To me, he, in a way, defines what an artiste is.” Talking about Anushka Sharma, the 24-year-old further said, “One of the actresses who I have closely followed is Anushka Sharma. I have always looked up to her. She does what she thinks is right for her, even in the way she handles her production company. She is inspiring in a big way.” Pooja Bedi Slams Ad Showing Sanjana Sanghi Slapping A Man Multiple Times, Says ‘Domestic Violence Against Men Is NOT Acceptable’.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have together in the films Bombay Velvet, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju. These two have left Bollywood lovers stunned with their works and movie buffs look forward to see them together in many more projects together in the future.

