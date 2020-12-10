Pooja Bedi never hesitates to voice her opinion, be it any matter. Lionsgate Play, the streaming service, was recently launched in India, and it would offer premium Hollywood movies, web series and many other intriguing content to the Indian viewers. To promote it, Lionsgate Play launched an ad in which Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi has been featured. It has already opened to criticism as the actress is seen slapping her co-star multiple times and hence this ad has been called out for promoting ‘domestic violence against men’. Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Pooja Bedi Defends the Actor, Says ‘Many Women Use Law for Vendetta’.

The commercial featuring the two young actors, who are shown as a couple, are browsing and deciding upon what to watch. The actress asks her beau on what to do, to which he asks her to decide. It shows Sanjana slapping him repeatedly and when at the eighth time he asks her to stop, she says ‘we are going to watch the eighth show on the app’.

While sharing the commercial on social media platforms, Lionsgate Play captioned it as, “Are you going this crazy while picking what to watch? We have a solution for your confusion! Now, #PlayMoreBrowseLess with the new Lionsgate Play app. Download and get a free trial for 14 days.” The makers have assumed that it would be considered as a fun commercial, but it really did not go down well with many. Pooja Bedi shared a post on Twitter slamming this commercial that read, “Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence.”

Pooja Bedi’s Reaction To Lionsgate Play Ad

Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence@sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra https://t.co/9yph7VMuAw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) December 9, 2020

There were many other Twitter users who agreed to what Pooja Bedi stated about this commercial. One of them replied on the post saying, “I just spotted this and its absolutely disgusting. Who are these people who can like think this? This team where one can share this idea & get internal approvals to pitch to their client? AND the client who approves it? The companies involved n their teams - WHO are these people!” Another user stated, “Strengthening and empowering women does not mean this crap. It's equal opportunity, respect and love for both .” So what are your thoughts about this commercial? Share your views with us in the comment section below.

