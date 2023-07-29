Sanjay Dutt's career spans several decades in the industry. Through these years, he has seen extreme personal upheavals which also eclipsed his professional life. But finished his term and returned to work with vengeance. What's unique about this guy is he never shied away from experimenting with roles. During the early years, Sanjay Dutt has done several movies where he is the lover boy and the heartthrob but then he also did movies like Naam that showed him as a flawed man. Even Sadak for that matter focused on human trafficking at the core of it all. Sanjay Dutt Drops a Pic From the Sets of Leo and Wishes His Co-Star ‘A Year Filled With Success’ As Vijay Turns 49.

Although Vaastav and a few other movies turned him into a gangster-fit role, Dutt over the years has managed to do interesting roles. He is one actor who has become better with age. We also feel his film choices have improved as they now give him room to prove his craft more.

But one other thing that people were enamoured by was Dutt's style. We have put together five instances from his style file all through his career that went vogue. Sanjay Dutt Workout and Diet: How the Actor Stays Fit Even at the Age of 60 (Watch Videos).

The long-haired heartthrob

“Aman, the orphan with a crippled leg, becomes friends with Akash. Drama centred around the friendship between two young men who grow up as brothers and when they realise that they are both in love with the same woman” (1991) Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan in ‘Saajan’ pic.twitter.com/y6PCmoc3Xc — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) May 30, 2019

Sanjay Dutt has now graduated with meatier and author-backed roles like in KGF, Shamshera and more. It's interesting to see him do better movies now then he did before.

