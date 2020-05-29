Saqib Saleem Misses Going to His Friend’s House and Misbehaving in Their Elevator

Saqib Saleem (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid lockdown, actor Saqib Saleem is missing going to his friend's house and "misbehaving" in the elevator. Saqib shared a photograph of himself flaunting abs in a mirror selfie, taken in a building's elevator. "I miss going to my friends house and misbehaving in the elevator! tag your friends who misbehave like me..." he captioned the image. He then shared a photograph of himself in a pool dressed in pants and a T-shirt, which he called his "new normal". Karan Johar Thinks The Lockdown Is Doing ‘Collateral Damage’ To Him And His Kids; Watch As Yash And Roohi Make The Cabinets Their Bunk Beds!

"This is my new normal because what is life? #inthepoolbored #mood #itiswhatitis#socialdistancingkimaaki#rubbishbehaviour," he captioned the image. On the work front, Saqib will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83". The film, narrates the story of India's first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while his wife Deepika Padukone essays Kapil's wife Romi. Katrina Kaif’s Adorable Smile In Her Latest Instagram Post Will Take Away Your Lockdown Blues! (See Pic)

Check Out Saqib Saleem's Instagram Post

Saqib plays all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was vice-captain of the World Cup-winning squad. Amarnath, popular among teammates and fans as Jimmy, was Man of the Match in the final as well as semi-final, and he played a key role in the team's victory.