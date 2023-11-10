Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently appeared on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan along with Ananya Panday, hosted a Diwali party for her family and friends in the industry. The party, hosted by the actress at her Mumbai residence on Thursday, was an intimate affair and saw Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Nidhi Dutta, Siddhi Dutta, former actress Bindiya Dutta and Aditya Roy Kapur joining the celebrations. The inside pictures from the party are now out and also feature Sara's mom, Amrita Singh. Both Sara and Ananya dressed in ethnic wear for the party. While Ananya wore a rose pink sharara lehenga, Sara chose a golden-white outfit. Inside Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Party Featuring Amrita Singh, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra and More (View Pics).

Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of director J.P. Dutta, shared many photos from the Diwali bash on her Instagram Stories. She posed with Ananya and Sara, and also gave a glimpse of the floral decoration of the Diwali party in a series of pictures. One of them showed the entrance decked up in yellow and orange marigolds. Ananya Panday and Orry Arrive in Style at Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali Party! See Pics and Videos of the BFFs Posing Together for Paparazzi.

Kartik Aaryan, who dated both Sara and Ananya at different points in time also attended the bash. While Kartik and Sara worked together in Love Aaj Kal, he and Ananya shared the screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. A couple months back, Sara had also attended Ganpati Utsav celebrations at Kartik’s house

