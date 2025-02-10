Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a fan moment as she met American singer Akon and posed with him for pictures at a wedding. Sara took to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Monday morning, where she posted the picture. In the image, the actress flaunted her “desi girl” side dressed in a black Indian wear. She is seen hugging Akon, who looks dapper in white, from the side. The two are joined by the actress’ friend in the picture. Sara Ali Khan at Hockey India League Grand Finale: Crowd Cheers As ‘Sky Force’ Actress Dances to ‘Chaka Chak’ at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela (See Pics and Video)

For the caption, Sara chose to tag Akon, who lent his vocal prowess for Shah Rukh Khan’s track “Chammak Challo” from 2011 film Ra. One and added three shooting star emojis.

View Sara Ali Khan's Post:

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

On February 9, Sara shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her "mommy jaan".

Sara referred to Amrita as “Mommy Jaan” and expressed gratitude for the “genes” she inherited, while humorously mentioned that she can’t quite fit into her mother’s jeans.

Sara wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan. Thank you for your genes since I can’t wear your jeans. But I can wear my favourite outfit of yours. I remember this evening with you – loving your earrings and kurta – and now I copied you on your birthday. #carboncopy #copypaste Badhiya mummy so why waste."

For the unversed, Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with Betaab, which also starred Sunny Deol. She quickly became a prominent figure in the industry, going on to star in several memorable films, including Mard, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Badla, and 2 States.

Talking about Sara, the actress was recently seen in Sky Force, which also starred Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was produced by Jio Studios, along with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming project, Metro In Dino. The film, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta, among others. ‘Sky Force’ Actress Sara Ali Khan Shares Photos From Her Visit to Srisailam Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple.

In addition to this, Sara is also reportedly teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled film.

