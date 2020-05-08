Sara Ali Khan’s Many Moods On Her Instagram Story Will Knock Off Your Quarantine Blues (View Pic)

Sara Ali KHan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Sara Ali Khan is back with a new post on her Instagram. Well, if you are new to this, then let us tell you that Sara is quite regular on social media and treats her fans with some videos and pics just for entertainment. Amid lockdown, there are very few celebs online who are spreading joy via Instagram and Kedarnath actress is surely one of them. After her pancake surprise, this time the Bollywood babe posted her many moods and it will surely knock off your quarantine blues. The actress took to her IG story and shared a collage which sees her making different expressions. Ibrahim Ali Khan Reveals the Goofy Face He Makes While Bullying Sister Sara Ali Khan (View Pic).

Elaborating on the same, in the pic, the B-townie can be seen in a quoted grey tee with 'Fanta' written on it. However, it's her varied moods that grabbed our attention. From posing, pouting, smiling to crying, Sara gives a sneak-peek into her daily quarantine life and we can relate to it so much. Must say, the girl indeed knows how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram profile and her latest selfie is poof. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Latest ‘Hera Pheri’ on TikTok Will Have You ROFLing In No Time (Watch Video).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Sara Ali Khan's Insta Story

We are loving Sara's goofy side on Instagram and all we can say is that keep such posts coming daily. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and ahead has two films in her kitty namely Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush. Stay tuned to LatestLY!