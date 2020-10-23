Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, recently provided 2000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Chhattisgarh for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted to laud the actor's kind gesture to help the frontline warriors. He wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk& @MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks, @rajshriartistfor connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes." Before Atlee's Film, Shah Rukh Khan Played Double Role of Father and Son in This '90s Flick.

Always ready to help, the 'Don' actor took to Twitter in response and said, "Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavours too."

Earlier, the 'Raees' actor contributed to the PM CARES fund and has extended financial contributions to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi.